Deadly crash shuts down highway near Plainwell

PLAINWELL, Mich. — Allegan County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a cash on southbound US 131 early Wednesday morning. Both lanes remain closed.

FOX 17 has confirmed 1 person has died, another is hurt though their condition is unknown.

MDOT // FOX 17

At the moment, the cause is still unknown and several details are still under investigation, according to the Allegan County Sheriff's Office.

Michigan State Police are assisting with traffic control.

Police are asking commuters to continue avoiding the area.

We will update this article as information is confirmed.