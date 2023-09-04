Crowds flock to South Haven for Labor Day

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Crowds of people flocked to South Haven for fun in the sun on Monday. The shoreline of South Beach was filled with people grilling hot dogs, building sand castles, and enjoying the day off before work resumes.

"I don't get to have a beach day often," Leona Carter told FOX 17. She and her family drove 45 minutes from Kalamazoo to soak up the sun.

"I work part-time and my husband works full time, and so when the job is closed, it gives us a reason to come out to the beach," she says between the chips, drinks, and hot dogs— it's the perfect way to spend the day off.

"At home is nice, but you don't get the water, you don't get that air, you don't get the sand. I don't have sand in my backyard," she added.

Like the Carters, Ashley Web and her family don't get to go to the beach often.

"We don't get to spend a whole lot of time together since we're all working, so it's just fun to get together all of us," Web said.

Driving over an hour to get to South Haven, the Web family looks forward to making memories and building sand castles.

For many beachgoers, it's a family day, but for the Giroux's, it's a celebration.

"We decided to come over for our anniversary," said Mark Giroux. He told FOX 17 that he and his wife are celebrating their 35th anniversary.

He says the "hidden jewel" of the beach was the perfect place to take his wife, reminisce about the years they've spent together, and have a wonderful time. "We're just enjoying life now," he added.

South Beach is open from daylight until 11:00 p.m.

