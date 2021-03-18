Crash in Wayland Township leaves one dead

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police state a crash occurred today on US 131 in Wayland Township, Allegan County.

MSP’s investigation revealed that the car driven by a Kentwood man, 45, was speeding missing the curve at the end of the ramp. Missing the curve resulted in the car rolling over in the ditch multiple times leaving the driver with a fatal injury.

Troopers had assistance from the Allegan County Sheriff Department, Gun Lake Tribal Police Department, Wayland Fire Department, Wayland EMS and the Michigan Department of Transportation.