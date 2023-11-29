Crane Orchards opens first drive-thru holiday lightshow during off-season

FENNVILLE, Mich. — A West Michigan apple orchard is expanding their season but not for u-pick.

Crane Orchards is allowing people back on the farm for its very first drive-thru holiday lightshow beginning on Wednesday.

It's a quick turnaround for Crane's who closed their u-pick season nearly a month ago. For the last 30 days, it has been transforming its orchards into a winter wonderland.

The owners say their set up will incorporate a Christmas-y feel while also showing what they grow.

"We are going to bring a little holiday cheer, a little farm-style," said Crane Orchards Co-Owner Taylor Crane.

The lightshow has been in the works for two and a half years.

"We got a lot of our ideas just from different things around and made it our own," said Taylor Crane.

It's will be truly unique too, as the decor on the display wasn't bought in a store.

"We handcrafted and hand built all of the different props, wood cutouts and the paintings," said Crane Orchards Co-Owner Trevor Crane. "Everything with steel, we have welded and put together. We have had help from a few people that has helped us put this together," he said.

One of those people helping make the lightshow happen is Kevin Krugielki, a mechanic and fabricator the orchards hired out of California. He helped weld all of the materials and molded the props into what people will see when they drive through the show.

"They’re going to experience — we did a lot of theme with the u-pick like peaches and cherries. We just really incorporated the farm with the light show," said Trevor Crane.

In addition to the area the orchards is calling "Craneville", people will also get to see themes like the North Pole, a winter wonderland and nativity scene.

It's all displayed during a season their customers have never experienced before.

"We have amazing customers, and I think to allow them to come on the orchard in the off-season is awesome on both ends. We are very excited about that," said Taylor Crane.

The Crane brothers say the show will be nearly a mile-long featuring around 100,000 lights.

For its very first year, they say they cannot believe it has finally come to fruition.

"I know a lot of people around here love the holidays, love Christmas, and again, there is not much to do around here, so it’ll be great for them and great for for us to see them excited about it, and I hope they are. I hope they want to come back next year to check out the new stuff we’ve done," said Trevor Crane.

The show opens Wednesday, November 29 at Crane Orchards (6054 124th Avenue, Fenville, MI 49408). It will run until December 31.

Days & Times

Wednesday & Thursday - 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday & Saturday - 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday - 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Entry will be $20 per car. For more information or questions, click here.