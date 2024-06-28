Conviction handed down in 2022 custody dispute murder

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A jury in Allegan County convicted the man accused of shooting his estranged wife and killing her adult son during a custody dispute 2 years ago.

Char Rawson and her adult son Samuel Williams were shot multiple times by James Edward Rawson on November 4, 2022.

Char had been trying to pick up her children at the time. Williams went to the home after his mother escaped and called 911. He died at the scene.

"The investigation conducted by the ACSO and the MSP Crime Lab was very thorough and provided the foundation to achieve the convictions," stated Allegan County Prosecuting Attorney Myrene Koch. "Hopefully with this resolution, the victims can begin the healing process and continue to move forward.”

James Rawson was convicted of First-Degree Murder, Assault with Intent to Murder, and 2 Counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony on Wednesday.

Sentencing is scheduled for August 2.