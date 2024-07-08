Consumers beware: Scammer calling about "time sensitive documents" in Allegan County

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Scammers have been reportedly calling people in Allegan County, claiming to need personally-identifying information to deliver "time-sensitive documents".

The warning comes from County Clerk, Bob Genetski's office, and notes a few similarities with the calls:

SCAM CALLS

Calls came from 866-318-2921

Caller asks the person to put in extension 1088

Caller claims to be "Chris" from the Allegan County Clerk's Office

Voice has an accent or might be AI-generated

Caller asks to make arrangements to get a signature on some documents

“Thank you to the alert citizens who messaged me on Facebook on Saturday to ask if this call was from my office, and even sent a copy of the voicemail,” Genetski wrote in a press release Monday. “Most of the communication from my office comes through the U.S. Mail and the customer is anticipating it."

The number is connected to several phone scams dating back to 2021, the Clerk added.

“We do not have an 800 number, so when you do receive a call from us, it will be from a 269 area code.”

If you ever get an unsolicited call asking for personally identifying information, the best advice is to hang up and call the entity the caller claims to be from directly.