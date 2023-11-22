Commissioners vote to demolish 84-year-old Laketown Twp. house

LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 84-year-old Laketown Township house will be demolished following decades of debate regarding its future.

The Parks and Recreation Commission voted unanimously to have the vacant Huyser House torn down, township officials say.

We’re told Manuel and Lilah Huyser built the home in 1939. After the Huysers passed away, the house and the 102 acres of land it sits on were given to the township in 2001.

There were tentative plans to turn the house into a “Living Legacy Center.” Costs to repair the home were estimated at about $125,000.

Proposals to revitalize the home were criticized for the expense it would bring to the township.

“This is an emotionally charged issue for the entire township,” says Parks Commission Chairperson Karen Simmons. “More residents want the house removed than want to save it.”

Bidding for the house’s demolition is scheduled to take place at a Dec. 20 meeting.

