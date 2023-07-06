City of Otsego warns residents of peddlers posing as utility workers

OTSEGO, Mich. — The city of Otsego is warning residents of a group falsely claiming to be utility workers.

We’re told they have been canvassing the city in the guise of Michigan Gas employees.

City officials say the peddlers work for Reserved Marketing and have been known to behave aggressively toward residents and lie to police.

Homeowners are instructed to ask to see the potential fraudsters' blue peddler’s permit if they arrive at their doors. Call City Hall or Otsego police if they don’t have one.

