City of Allegan boil water advisory lifted after water main break repairs

ALLEGAN, Mich — Water service has been restored and a boil water advisory for the city of Allegan was fully lifted Sunday, meaning it is no longer necessary to use boiled or bottled water for drinking or cooking.

The advisory began Wednesday evening after a water main break along Marshall Street caused a drop in pressure for the Allegan system water supply on Thursday. A drop in pressure can allow bacterial contamination to enter the water supply, prompting officials to issue the boil water advisory.

Throughout the weekend, the city shared water resources with residents in the affected areas.

The boil water advisory was officially lifted around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. However, Marshall Street will remain closed as of Monday morning as repairs continue.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

