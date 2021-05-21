Watch
Challengers to dune development win appeal at top court

Carlos Osorio/AP
The Michigan Supreme Court's Hall of Justice is seen, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Posted at 8:53 AM, May 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 08:53:36-04

SAUGATUCK, Mich. (AP) — A plan to turn a former church camp into luxury homes in a sand dune area near Lake Michigan can be challenged by some neighbors.

That's the opinion of the Michigan Supreme Court.

After objections arose, the developer sold some land to create a buffer between the project and critics.

But the Supreme Court says the maneuver doesn’t kill the challenge.

The dispute centers on 130 acres in Saugatuck.

A developer, Dune Ridge, proposed to build 20 luxury homes.

The property has sand dunes that are classified as “critical,” a designation that requires state permits.

The developer obtained permits, but some nearby property owners objected.

