Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreAllegan

Actions

Career Center of the Southwest holding virtual hiring event for Plainwell jobs

items.[0].image.alt
wxmi file
Jobs, unemployment file graphic
Posted at 8:23 PM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 20:23:57-04

PLAINWELL, Mich. — Career Center of the Southeast says they and PSSI Food Safety Services will hold a virtual hiring event Wednesday, March 24.

The event is scheduled to take place between 10 a.m. and noon, and again from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

We’re told job seekers will be given the opportunity to speak with hiring managers virtually and that many positions are open in Plainwell.

The career center says the hiring event is also being held for those seeking resume assistance and that DeVry University will hold a career workshop ahead of the event.

Those interested in attending the event must log in on the career center’s website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News on your time