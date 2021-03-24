Career Center of the Southwest holding virtual hiring event for Plainwell jobs

PLAINWELL, Mich. — Career Center of the Southeast says they and PSSI Food Safety Services will hold a virtual hiring event Wednesday, March 24.

The event is scheduled to take place between 10 a.m. and noon, and again from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

We’re told job seekers will be given the opportunity to speak with hiring managers virtually and that many positions are open in Plainwell.

The career center says the hiring event is also being held for those seeking resume assistance and that DeVry University will hold a career workshop ahead of the event.

Those interested in attending the event must log in on the career center’s website.

