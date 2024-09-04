Woman targeted man with SUV before ramming doors at Gun Lake Casino

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police are investigating after a car hit Gun Lake Casino early Wednesday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m. a vehicle drove through an entrance on the buildings south side, according to a spokesperson for the casino.

WXMI/Michael Powers An SUV sits just outside the door of Gun Lake Casino after ramming the doors while the driver allegedly targeted a man nearby.

The woman behind the wheel was apparently in a domestic dispute with the man, who was targeted by the driver, per the casino. The woman was sent to the hospital for medical care.

The SUV left significant damage to the casino's entrance. A FOX 17 crew watched this morning as the vehicle was towed away around 6 a.m.