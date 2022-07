The lavender is in bloom at the Summerhouse Lavender Farm in Fennville this weekend.

It's the second weekend of Bloom Festival 2022.

Visitors can check out some West Michigan artists showing off their skills in painting, glass blowing, wood turning and live music. There's also food and drink and of course, lavender picking.

The festival continues July 9 & 10 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Find more information here.