MARTIN, Mich. — Two semis crashed around 3:20 a.m. Thursday, according to the Allegan County Sheriff's Office.

Michigan Department of Transportation says both northbound lanes of US 131 are closed between the Plainwell and Martin exits and will be for some time while crews clean up the scene.

Deputies are asking early commuters to avoid the area.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube