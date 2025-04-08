AS SEEN ON TV: Southwest Michigan conservation officers to appear on new episode of 'Wardens'

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A pair of conservation officers from West Michigan will be prominently featured in an upcoming episode of Wardens, a TV series on the Outdoor Channel.

On Friday, April 11 at 9:00pm, Sam Schluckbier and Carter Woodwyk will be seen in "SW Michigan Waterfowlers & Boaters," an episode which shows both of them patrolling the Kalamazoo River during Saugatuck's Venetian Festival and Woodwyk checking in on waterfowl hunters in the winter.

The Michigan DNR's Nature Awaits program, which provides free state park visits to fourth graders, is also profiled.

"Ever since the show, Wardens, has filmed, it's been a lot easier for people to understand what we are and what we do," said Sam Schluckbier, who works in the DNR's 7th District, based in the southwest part of the state.

FOX 17

In his ten-year career as a conservation officer, Schluckbier says he's been filmed around five times by the series, though not all of his segments have made air.

Currently in its 14th season, the Michigan-based show focuses mainly on the law enforcement side of the DNR, though does spend time with other divisions.

"Personally, in the episodes that I've watched, I've learned about programs or events that happen in other parts of the state through the DNR that I didn't even know about," Schluckbier said.

FOX 17

On Tuesday, FOX 17 rode along with Schluckbier as he patrolled the Allegan State Game Area and checked in on anglers at Swan Creek, a place where steelhead are popular — and protected.

"I'm out in the woods. I'm out doing things, I'm out seeing things, I'm out experiencing wildlife and whatnot. And most of the time that's pretty rewarding," he said. "I really enjoy it, and I also enjoy that Wardens does a pretty thorough and accurate job of depicting that."

For more on Wardens, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X - Instagram - YouTube