Arctic air creates stunning sight in Dorr

Light Pillars - February 18, 2025
Niki Konetzka
Light Pillars dance across the sky near Dorr due to Artic Air settling in the area
Posted

DORR, Mich. — This magical scene is a bit of a reward for enduring all the frigid temps we've had lately.

CHief Metorologist, Kevin Craig says that, with Arctic air in place, ice crystals in the atmosphere refracted light sources in the area, creating light pillars that seemed to dance and shoot up towards the sky.

FOX 17 viewer, Niki Konetzka sent us some beautiful shots of the phenomenon from around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday in the Dorr area looking to the south.

If you have pictures or video of Michigan's gorgeous (or sometimes, not-so-gorgeous) weather, email them to News@Fox17Online.com or share them with us on social media through the links below.

