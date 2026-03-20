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Animals rescued after fire in Casco Township

Casco Township Fire
South Haven Area Emergency Services
Casco Township Fire
Animals from Casco Township fire
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CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — South Haven Area Emergency Services says several animals are safe after a building caught fire in Casco Township. Officials say it happened around 8:20 A.M. Friday at 71st Street along I-196.

Officials say the fire couldn't be reached by trucks alone, and firefighters stretched hundreds of feet of hose through mud to reach the blaze.

SHAES say several animals, including goats, a horse and a dog escaped the flames. Officials are investigating how the fire happened.

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