Allegan shooting range reopens with automated gate, sound-reducing equipment

Posted at 10:44 AM, Sep 08, 2023
ALLEGAN, Mich. — An Allegan shooting range has reopened to the public following the completion of several improvement projects.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says the Echo Point Shooting Range underwent a construction project to muffle noise, among other renovations.

We’re told sound-abatement walls and an automated gate were built. Trees and accessible walkways were also added to the site.

The range is open Thursdays through Sundays from 9 a.m.–7 p.m., according to the DNR. Hours are expected to change to 9 a.m.–5 p.m. after daylight saving time ends on Nov. 5, but times are subject to change.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is partially credited for the new improvements, funded by the Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration Act.

Visit the DNR’s webpage on Michigan’s shooting ranges for more information.

