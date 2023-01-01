Allegan hosts annual New Year’s Eve celebration

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Allegan hosted its annual New Year’s Eve celebration Saturday.

This free, family-friendly event started at 8 p.m. and was set to run until shortly after midnight with a ball drop, followed by a fireworks display.

There was a photo booth, silent disco, live music, food trucks and large firepits.

If you’re heading out to a New Year’s Eve celebration, it’s important to plan for a ride back home.

You can use the “Tow to Go” program by AAA. It’s free for both AAA members and nonmembers.

You can also download the Uber or Lyft apps to order a ride home, or call a local taxi service.

