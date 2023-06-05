Allegan Event announces Sensory Adventure program

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Allegan Event has announced a new program to provide a pleasant environment for guests who may have sensory sensitivity. The Sensory Adventure program will begin on June 13.

The program will be held on Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. During that time, Allegan Event will turn off the flashing lights and sounds on the Jumbotron video screens, arcade area, and climbing walls. This will be done to accommodate guests who are more comfortable in a calm environment without bright lights and loud noises.

“During the summer Allegan Event is open seven days a week, and we decided one morning should be dedicated to guests with sensory sensitivity,” said Allegan Event owner Michelle Liggett. “It’s my goal to offer an environment that’s fun and pleasant for everyone.”

Allegan Event is a family adventure center that offers a Sky Trail ropes course, Clip ‘n Climb walls, an outdoor maze, and a Sky Tykes course. It also has an arcade, a food and beverage area, and an outdoor patio.

Allegan Event’s Sensory Adventure program will begin on June 13. More information on the family adventure center can be found on its website.

