Allegan County's 1st likely monkeypox case detected

Posted at 3:30 PM, Sep 07, 2022
ALLEGAN, Mich. — Allegan County’s first likely case of monkeypox (MPV) has been detected.

The Allegan County Health Department (ACHD) tells us state health officials informed them that a resident may have contracted MPV.

We’re told the patient is isolating and is not considered a public risk.

Symptoms of MPV include a rash, fever, chills, headache, exhaustion and swollen lymph nodes, health officials say.

Visit the state’s website for more information, including MPV case numbers and treatment options.

