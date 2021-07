ALLEGAN, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a missing woman.

They say Regina Ray Tolin, 48, walked away from a home near 44th Street and 118th Avenue in Valley Township Sunday and has not returned.

We're told she suffers from bipolar disorder and may not be taking her prescribed medications.

If you know anything, call the Allegan County Central Dispatch AT 269-673-3899 or Silent Observer at 800-554-3633.