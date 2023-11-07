Allegan County woman pleads guilty to posing as a nurse with stolen identity

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An Allegan County woman pleaded guilty to posing as nurse and falsifying medical records.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan (DOJ) says 49-year-old Leticia Gallarzo admitted to committing identity theft in an effort to be hired as a nurse.

“The allegations that Ms. Gallarzo faked being a licensed nurse and created false medical records are extremely alarming,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “By allegedly posing as a certified medical professional, she risked patient care and put unsuspecting individuals in harm’s way. My office takes this threat to public safety very seriously and appreciates the work of our law enforcement partners in this investigation.”

The DOJ says Gallarzo falsely claimed to have obtained a nursing degree from Davenport University while seeking employment at a nursing center and used a licensed nurse’s identity when submitting the job application. After being hired, Gallarzo reportedly assessed elderly patients and signed electronic records while claiming to be a licensed nurse.

We’re told Gallarzo may spend as many as five years for the healthcare fraud charge alone, followed by at least two years for the identity theft charge.

A sentencing date has not been set yet.

