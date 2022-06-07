Allegan County woman missing for 19 years

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Tuesday marks 19 years since an Allegan County woman went missing.

Michelle Amy Lokker disappeared June 7, 2003. Allegan County officials say she was in Holland near Fennville when she was last seen.

Michelle was described as a white woman standing at 5'4", weighing 115 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

We’re told Michelle’s car was discovered near 46th Street and 121st Avenue, with clothing believed to be hers found by the Kalamazoo River.

Officials say Michelle was 29 at the time.

If you know where Michelle is, please reach out to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.

