Allegan County woman is missing & endangered

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities are looking for a woman who is considered missing and endangered.

On Friday, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a missing person in the area of 134th Avenue and 32nd Street in Monterey Township. Deputies determined that the missing woman, 32-year-old Erica Leigh Scott, was last seen at noon Friday in this area and no further details were available on a possible current location.

She is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 123 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Scott was last seen wearing camouflaged pants and a camouflaged jacket and was carrying a black crossbow with pink strings.

Deputies are seeking the public’s assistance with locating her. Scott has medical conditions requiring medication that she is not believed to have in her possession at this time.

Anybody with any information should call Allegan County Central Dispatch at (269) 673-3899.

