Allegan County woman arrested on child porn charges

PLAINWELL, Mich. — A 27-year-old Plainwell woman is accused of having and distributing child sexually abusive material.

The investigation started after the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police 5th District Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force after a tip about child sexually abusive material being uploaded to the internet.

Deputies say the investigation led to Allie Teed. Police searched her home and say digital evidence was seized.

Teed was arraigned on April 29 and charged with four counts of possessing child sexually abusive material, four counts of distributing child sexually abusive material, and four counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office encourages parents to speak to their children about safe use of the internet. A list of resources can be found on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website.