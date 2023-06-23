Watch Now
Allegan County to give free HIV tests next week

Posted at 5:05 PM, Jun 23, 2023
ALLEGAN, Mich. — Health officials in Allegan County are giving free Rapid HIV tests Monday for National HIV Testing Day.

The Allegan County Health Department (ACHD) says they are holding a walk-in clinic from 1–4 p.m. on June 26 at 3255 122nd Ave, Ste 200 in Allegan.

We’re told the state of Michigan will cover all testing expenses.

If desired, attendees may schedule an appointment at 269-673-5411.

ACHD says 123 out of 100,000 people aged 13 and up have HIV in Allegan County.

More information and resources for HIV are available online.

