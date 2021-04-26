Allegan County Sheriff's Office searches for missing teen

ALLEGAN, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in searching for a teen girl reported as missing on Monday.

Annabell Pratt was last seen around 11:45 a.m. today, walking behind the Hamilton Middle School towards a field.

She is described as a white girl with straight brown hair that goes down to her shoulders, and was last seen wearing a light-colored sweatshirt and jeans.

She is believed to be upset and may want to harm herself, according to police.

If you see Annabell Pratt and/or have any information regarding where she may, you cancontact the Allegan County Central Dispatch non-emergency line at (269)673-3899.