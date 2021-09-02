Allegan County Sheriff's Office looking for man who tried to abduct Saugatuck HS student

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man suspected of trying to abduct a Saugatuck High School student Thursday.

A 17-year-old female student told deputies she left the school’s building to go to her car about 10:30 a.m.

While leaning into the car at the back passenger door, a man she described as skinny, blonde, white and in his early 20s walked up behind her and grabbed her just above the waist.

He tried pulling her out of the vehicle, but she said she was able to turn, get inside the vehicle and begin kicking him.

The man left in a beige SUV, possibly a mid-2000s Cadillac Escalade, the girl told deputies.

Anyone with information about the identity of the man is asked to contact the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer at 1-800-554-3633.