Allegan County processed record number of passport applications

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Allegan County’s Register of Deeds, Bob Genetski, has reported that the county has broken its all-time record of the number of passport applications processed. The office has processed 394 applications so far this year.

The previous record was last year, when the office accepted 392 applications throughout all of 2022.

Genteski said he noticed 2023’s increase at the beginning of the year.

“From January through March, we had seen a record-breaking number of customers that I thought might drop off after spring break,” said Genetski. “Instead, applications went up.”

Genetski also says that if the numbers continue as they have for the rest of the year, 2023 will beat 2022’s record by 65%.

Due to the record-breaking number of applications at the County Courthouse, the Register of Deeds office now requests customers make an appointment. Appointments can be made by calling 269-673-0390.

“By making the appointment over the phone with one of our deputy registers, we can help speed up the process and answer any questions that might delay an application or that might result in two trips to 113 Chestnut Street in Allegan,” said Genetski.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube