Allegan County phone scam tells potential victims there is a warrant out for their arrest

A phone scam in Allegan County is telling people that there is an active warrant for their arrest, and demanding payment to satisfy its requirements.

According to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, potential victims are being called by a “Sergeant Johnson”. The caller says that they have a “signed certified letter” from the victim, which says that they would submit to a “secondary DNA sample per new Federal mandates.” According to the Sheriff’s Office, the caller tells them that they have not complied with the mandates and that there is an active warrant out for their arrest. To satisfy the requirements of the warrant, they need to provide payment either through a money order or gift cards.

The caller has primarily targeted people who are on the Sex Offender Registry in Ottawa County.

The Allegan County Sheriff's Office is reminding people that they do not accept any form of payment for warrants over the phone. They also do not inform individuals of active warrants over the phone, unless it has been prearranged during an active investigation.

Anyone who has received a similar type of call is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.

