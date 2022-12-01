Allegan County lottery club plays Fast Cash, wins $862,958 on third try

LANSING, Mich. — A lottery club in Allegan County scored a jackpot valued at more than $860,000 by playing Mega Money Match Fast Cash.

The Michigan Lottery says it was only their third time playing the lottery as a group.

We’re told the winning ticket was purchased at Bunker Hill Chill & Grill in Dorr.

“When I scanned one of the tickets and confetti came up on the screen with the winning amount, I was speechless,” says one of the club’s members. “I slid my phone across the table to show the other two club members and none of us could believe it. We were so excited but tried to stay calm so that other people in the restaurant wouldn’t catch on to how much we won. It has been such an exciting, overwhelming, and fun experience!”

The club’s three members intend to pay off their bills and travel, according to the Michigan Lottery.

