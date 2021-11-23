Allegan County lifts cyanobacteria advisory on Swan Lake

CHESHIRE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Allegan County Health Department has lifted its cyanobacteria advisory on Swan Lake.

A Nov. 18 test conducted by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) determined that the lake’s microcystin levels were below detection levels, according to county health officials.

The advisory was originally issued on Aug. 4 when blue-green algae was first detected in the lake, with a confirmation of the presence of microcystin two days later.

However, residents are advised that fish meat may still contain cyanotoxins, mainly in the guts and organs. Click here for more on how to safely consume fish.

The ACHD says residents should continue to be mindful of dramatic color changes in the water and report these changes to the state at AlgaeBloom@Michigan.gov or by calling 1-800-662-9728.

