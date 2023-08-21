Allegan County holding photo contest through September 30

ALLEGAN, Mich. — The Allegan County Community Foundation (ACCF) has announced that it is holding an Allegan County Photo Contest. The contest began on August 18, and will run through September 30.

The contest is looking for photos that showcase the people, places, lakes, forests, and wildlife in Allegan County.

Submissions for the contest will be accepted now through September 14. Those who participate can send one photo daily.

Voting for the photos in the contest will begin on September 15 at noon, and continue through September 30 at midnight. Voters can like their favorite photo from the contest’s live gallery. Voters can vote for a photo once daily.

The photographs with the most likes will win a gift card to Mugshots. The photographers will also have the opportunity to direct grant dollars to an Allegan County non-profit of their choice.

“The photo contest is a first for ACCF and we are excited!” said Community Engagement Officer Amanda Chappell. “It is a fun, interactive way to learn about and see the beauty of Allegan County. Plus, it is an extra opportunity to raise awareness and support for our non-profit partners.”

The Allegan County Photo Contest will accept submissions through September 14. More information on the contest can be found on the Allegan County Community Foundation’s website.

