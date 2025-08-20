Allegan County Fair announces cancellation of Ne-Yo performance

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Allegan County Fair announced one of its headline acts will no longer be performing.

R&B artist Ne-Yo was set to perform on Sept. 12. In a social media post, fair organizers said the cancellation was due to "unforeseen circumstances."

They also provided the following ticket refund information:



If purchased through Etix the Allegan County Fair with a charge card, you will receive an automatic full refund.

If purchased with cash or check at fair office, give them a call at (269) 673-6501.

If purchased through a third-party vendor, you will need to contact them directly regarding a refund.

You might remember back in 2023, Rapper Nelly cancelled his performance last minute at the fair. It was blamed on inclement weather which grounded his plane.

