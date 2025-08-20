Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Allegan County Fair announces cancellation of Ne-Yo performance

Bruna Prado/AP
American singer Ne-Yo performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Allegan County Fair announced one of its headline acts will no longer be performing.

R&B artist Ne-Yo was set to perform on Sept. 12. In a social media post, fair organizers said the cancellation was due to "unforeseen circumstances."

They also provided the following ticket refund information:

  • If purchased through Etix the Allegan County Fair with a charge card, you will receive an automatic full refund.
  • If purchased with cash or check at fair office, give them a call at (269) 673-6501.
  • If purchased through a third-party vendor, you will need to contact them directly regarding a refund.

You might remember back in 2023, Rapper Nelly cancelled his performance last minute at the fair. It was blamed on inclement weather which grounded his plane.

