Allegan County deputy charged in June deadly crash

ALLEGAN, Mich. — An Allegan County deputy is facing charges for a June crash that killed a woman and seriously injured a man.

The Allegan County prosecutor says Thomas Goggin is charged with one count of a moving violation causing death and one count of a moving violation causing serious impairment of a body function.

The charges are related to a crash that happened on June 12 at the intersection of M-89 and 54th Street in Allegan County. A crash occurred between a Ford Explorer driven by Goggin and a GMC Acadia. The driver of the Acadia suffered serious impairment of a body function and a woman passenger was killed.

Details of the crash are limited, but the prosecutor says factors include a moving violation and excessive speed while operating a vehicle on M-89 that caused the death.

The crash was investigated by Michigan State Police.

