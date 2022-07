MANLIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday afternoon a missing teen out of Manlius Township has been found.

Deputies say the 17-year-old girl was last seen before noon on Tuesday when she told her family she was taking a walk.

We’re told she was traveling along 133rd Avenue near 53rd Street when she was last seen.

It's not clear where the teen was found or in what condition.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube