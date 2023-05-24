Watch Now
Allegan County deputies need help finding missing, endangered man

Allegan County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 11:46 AM, May 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-24 11:46:33-04

ALLEGAN, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing man.

The sheriff’s office is looking for 58-year-old Ernest Kieliszewski from Allegan.

According to deputies, Kieliszewski was last seen on Tuesday traveling to an unknown location in a tan 2018 Freedom Motorhome with Michigan Registration EPZ7796.

The sheriff’s office says Kieliszewski has several medical conditions that require medication.

Kieliszewski is described as a bald, 6’01” white man with blue eyes and a goatee.

If you see Kieliszewski or have any information about where he might be, you’re asked to contact your local law enforcement agency and the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 269-673-3899.

