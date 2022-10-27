Allegan County childcare facility owner has license suspended

HOLLAND, Mich. — A childcare home in Allegan County has had its license suspended after its owner allegedly bit a child.

State officials claim there were several violations, including physical punishment against kids. The suspension order came down from the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and went into effect Wednesday evening.

Documents shared with FOX17 show Deborah Loudin had her license suspended after allegations of biting a child.

The childcare facility involves a home off 60th street in the Allegan County portion of Holland.

FOX17 did attempt to contact Loudin, but nobody answered the door.

In documents released by LARA, Loudin's license was revoked for a number of reasons, including not providing proper care and supervision of the children.

Those documents showcase a few specific incidents from just the last few weeks. One happened on September 13, when she reportedly bit a 4-year-old on his left arm, leaving a bruise, because he had allegedly bitten another child.

The next day, Loudin is said to have admitted to the biting during a phone call with a licensing consultant.

On the 16th, that consultant conducted an on-site inspection where, according to the documents, Loudin told them she might slap a kid's hand if they were doing something dangerous or not making a safe choice.

Documents also say that she's patted a child on their diaper for climbing out of their crib.

When asked during that visit if she's ever slapped that 4-year-old's face, according to the report, she responded, " I don't think so," and "not this month."

According to the state, Loudin can no longer receive kids for care at that address or anywhere else and is responsible for informing all parents of kids in her care.

Meanwhile, a hearing will now be held before an administrative law judge.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube