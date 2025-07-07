Allegan Co. Sheriff's Office searching for 15-year-old not seen since Friday

TROWBRIDGE TWP., Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 15-year-old boy not seen in several days.

Miles Kelly-Tyler Damron was last seen July 4 around 8 p.m. walking away from his home in Trowbridge Township. Family says Miles has not been seen or heard from since, and has no phone on him. They also say he suffers from mental health issues.

The Sheriff's Office says Miles was last seen wearing jeans, boots, a red and gray or orange and black flannel shirt with a gray or black hoodie attached to it.

Allegan County Sheriff's Office

If anyone comes in contact with Miles, they are asked to contact the Allegan County Sheriff Office at 269-673-0500 or Allegan County Central Dispatch at 269-673-3899.

