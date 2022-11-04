Allegan Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide, person of interest in custody

LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 17 Friday evening that deputies are investigating a homicide.

When FOX 17 talked with Sheriff Frank Baker, he could not confirm how many deaths occurred, but did say his office is investigating a homicide near Pullman, which is in Lee Township.

Sheriff Baker said investigators do have a person of interest in custody, and his office does not believe there is any danger to the public.

** This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 News for updates as we work to learn more information. **

