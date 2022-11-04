Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreAllegan

Actions

Allegan Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide, person of interest in custody

Allegan County
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
Allegan County
Posted at 7:35 PM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 19:35:22-04

LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 17 Friday evening that deputies are investigating a homicide.

When FOX 17 talked with Sheriff Frank Baker, he could not confirm how many deaths occurred, but did say his office is investigating a homicide near Pullman, which is in Lee Township.

Sheriff Baker said investigators do have a person of interest in custody, and his office does not believe there is any danger to the public.

** This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 News for updates as we work to learn more information. **

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_General_Election_Special_960x720.png

Election Special