Allegan Co. sheriff receives 45 life jackets ahead of summer

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office has received 45 life jackets that will be distributed to those who need them ahead of the summer.

We’re told it’s the second year in a row that West Michigan Association of Realtors sent life jackets to the department.

Deputies say the jackets will be given to people who forgot their own or are in possession of an inadequate vest, as well as those who are in dire need of them.

“Safety equipment violations occur too frequently and many do not think of these life saving devices until it is too late,” the department writes. “We suggest that boaters take an inventory of their vessel and replace worn out and out-of-date safety devices.”

Authorities say boaters should also ensure all small children are wearing their own life jackets or vests and that they fit properly.

