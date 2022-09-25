Allegan Co. K-9 ‘Thor’ receives donated body armor

ALLEGAN, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says its K-9 “Thor” received a bullet and stab-protective vest thanks to a charitable donation.

Vested Interest in K-9s, Inc. made the donation.

Allegan County Sheriff's Office

The nonprofit organization was established in 2009. Its mission is to provide bullet and stab-protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The sheriff’s office says this potentially lifesaving body armor is made in the U.S., custom-fitted and NIJ certified.

The nonprofit says it has already provided more than 4,700 vests to K-9s in all 50 states, valuing nearly $7 million.

Vested Interest in K-9s, Inc. accepts donations of any amount.

A single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest.

Each vest is valued at $1,744-$2,283 and weighs an average of four-to-five pounds. Vests also come with a five-year warranty.

For more information about the nonprofit organization or to donate, click here.

Great Lakes Plumbing and the Devisser Five Star Real Estate Company sponsored K-9 Thor’s vest and embroidered it with the following sentiment: “This gift of protection provided by the Devisser’s.”

