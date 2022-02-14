Allegan County ending COVID, vaccine services due to funding gaps

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Allegan County Board of Commissioners voted 4-2 to switch their COVID response from moderate to low, which ultimately ended COVID-19 testing, vaccine clinics, and other services. It was discussed at a recent board meeting, in which it was stated that the move is due to funding gaps.

The county’s COVID-19 Mitigation Strategies Update was published on January 7, and it stated:

"Comparing the total, estimated cost of the 2022 response ($2,129,594) to the known funding available ($643,935) leaves a resource gap of $1,426,112.

The total estimated amount needed to continue the response through December 2024 is $5,685,300. This represents a reduction from the currently tabled resolution largely as a result of reduced vaccination clinics and utilization of other funding resources received.

Absent the allocation of funding requested above, ACHD will still have to provide the following mandated services relative to the COVID-19 pandemic (as would be required of any communicable disease related incident):

1. Communicable Disease Case Investigation (Michigan Public Health Code and Michigan Local Public Health Accreditation requirements) • MCL 333.2433; Parts 51 and 52; • PA 349 of 2004 – Sec. 218 and 904; • R325.171 et. seq.

2. Health Education (Michigan Public Health Code and Michigan Local Public Health Accreditation requirements). • MCL 333.2433 "

If ACHD does not meet the mandated requirements, the county will be in breach of the funding agreement and will jeopardize future funds.

Other necessary COVID-19 response services including: testing, vaccine clinics, business/schools sectors assistance, local data reports for the community will not be provided absent a funding source."

The Allegan County Health Department released a statement to FOX 17 on Monday February 15. It stated:

Allegan County statement on behalf of the Board of Commissioners, inclusive of the Allegan County Health Department:

"The County will continue to meet our mandated requirements as COVID-19 evolves. Services are increasingly available through private providers; however, gaps still remain. Funding for Public Health to address those gaps remains limited. The County is researching the State’s recent COVID-19 appropriation. The County continues to advocate for more flexibility to transfer grant funds among different COVID-19 services, as we are restricted in our ability to do so. The County will continue to work with partners such the CDC Foundation, MDHHS, HONU and local private providers to respond to the needs of residents."

Jim Storey, Chairperson of Board of Commissioners states, “The Board gave significant consideration to the funding requests relating to ARPA funds from the Health Department and several other agencies and determined that the use of those funds for Broadband and Water Infrastructure not only support a healthy Allegan County, especially during pandemics, they will create long-term economic and educational opportunities.”