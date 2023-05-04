Alcohol suspected in deadly crash

CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man believed to be driving under the influence is in jail after Allegan County Deputies tell us he drove through a stop sign— the resulting collision killing a woman in another car.

It happened in Casco Township just before 3 p.m. Wednesday— a forensic investigation shutting down the road for several hours.

The reconstruction found the man was driving north on 66th St, the woman was heading west on 109th when his car hit her driver's side, pushing them both off the road.

First responders treated her as soon as they arrived, but the woman could not be saved.

Allegan County Deputies tell FOX 17 the man was arrested; his name and formal charges will be made public at his arraignment.

They are holding off releasing her name to the press until family members can be notified.