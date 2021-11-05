86-year-old man severely injured in Otsego Township assault, suspect at large

OTSEGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 86-year-old man has been hospitalized with severe injuries following reports of assault at an Otsego Township gas station Wednesday afternoon.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says he and the suspect pulled up at the same gas pump at the Circle K on M-89 when the latter left his vehicle and struck the victim, dealing severe injuries to his face.

The suspect took off right after the incident occurred, deputies tell us.

The sheriff’s office describes the suspect as a Black man between 20 and 30 years old with light-green dreadlocks. We’re told his vehicle is white with a paper plate on the back window.

Deputies say residents are offering a reward in return for information that results in the suspect’s arrest. Those with information are urged to call the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office at 269-673-0500 or Silent Observer at 1-800-554-3633.

