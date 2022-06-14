74-year-old Fennville woman dies in Allegan County crash involving deputies' patrol car

MANLIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An elderly Fennville woman has died after a crash in Manlius Township Sunday evening.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says it happened after 7:15 p.m. on 54th Street and M-89.

We’re told a deputy’s patrol car was involved.

The crash left the driver of a GMC Acadia hospitalized and its 74-year-old female passenger dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

Two deputies were hospitalized and have since been discharged, authorities say.

Michigan State Police is investigating the crash.

