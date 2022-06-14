Watch
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreAllegan

Actions

74-year-old Fennville woman dies in Allegan County crash involving deputies' patrol car

Allegan County Sheriff Cruiser 03122022
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
Allegan County Sheriff Cruiser 03122022
Posted at 4:26 PM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 16:26:00-04

MANLIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An elderly Fennville woman has died after a crash in Manlius Township Sunday evening.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says it happened after 7:15 p.m. on 54th Street and M-89.

We’re told a deputy’s patrol car was involved.

The crash left the driver of a GMC Acadia hospitalized and its 74-year-old female passenger dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

Two deputies were hospitalized and have since been discharged, authorities say.

Michigan State Police is investigating the crash.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News