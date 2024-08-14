4th annual Wayland Hot Air Balloonfest to be held Sept. 6 & 7

WAYLAND, Mich. — The fourth annual Wayland Hot Air Balloonfest is less than a month away!

This year’s festival is scheduled to be held Sept. 6 and 7 at Calkins Field (3755 S Division Ave.), organizers say.

We’re told proceeds will go toward 4 One 2 Cares, a nonprofit that helps raise mental health awareness while advocating for suicide prevention.

Attendees can look forward to food trucks, vendors, and performances by Jake Kershaw, Ted Yoder and Gunnar & the Grizzly Boys.

The festival starts Friday at 4 p.m.

Scheduled events for Saturday include a car show, memorial walk, baseball game, and performances from Stolen Horse, Sheer Pandemonium, Kari Lynch and Wayland.

Organizers say rides start at 5 p.m. each day. The balloon launch will be held at 6:30 p.m. if weather cooperates.

Purchase tickets on the event’s website or at the gate.

