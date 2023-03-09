4 kids hurt, 1 in ICU following suspected OWI crash in Allegan County

LEIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 53-year-old Wayland man was detained on the suspicion of driving while under the influence following a crash in Allegan County Wednesday evening.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened in Leighton Township at the intersection of 142nd Avenue and Division Street before 7:40 p.m.

We’re told a southbound GMC pickup truck rear-ended a Honda minivan that was stopped at the intersection.

The GMC driver then took off without reporting the crash, troopers explain.

The minivan driver, described as a 63-year-old woman from Byron Center, sustained minor injuries in the crash, according to MSP. Four children from Wayland were also in the vehicle, one of whom sustained serious injuries and is being treated in intensive care. The other three had minor injuries and have since been discharged.

MSP says they found the driver at a home nearby. We’re told troopers detected signs he was intoxicated when they spoke to him. He was then given sobriety tests and has since been detained for more testing.

After test results are submitted, a report will be sent to a prosecutor for a charge of operating while intoxicated resulting in injury, according to MSP.

The GMC driver suffered minor injuries in the crash.

