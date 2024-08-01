4 adults, 21 children safe after kayaks overturn on Kalamazoo River

OTSEGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A large group of 25 kayakers are safe Thursday after running into difficulties on the Kalamazoo River in Otsego Township.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) says 4 adults and 21 children launched from a business as part of a group outing. Before 3 p.m., many of them overturned in their kayaks and needed to be rescued.

Deputies found the kayakers west of Otsego when they arrived. All of them were pulled from the river unharmed.

ACSO notes the rescue’s success is largely attributed to the personal floatation devices the kayakers wore.

The sheriff’s office credits dispatchers, the county’s dive rescue team and marine patrol, Plainwell EMS, the Otsego Police Department, and fire departments from Otsego and Pinegrove for their assistance.

